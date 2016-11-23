Wedding managers in a spot

more-in

What with the bolt-from-the-blue demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes inducing a crunch in the availability of liquid cash, marriages are proving to be a ‘knotty’ affair in more ways than one.

To begin with, the booking of marriage halls is proving to be an inconvenience because virtually no hall allows part payment while booking the facility. In some places such as the Trivandrum Club and the Sri Mulam Club here, cheque and credit card payments are now being accepted for booking marriage halls. However, there are places, including the Travancore Devaswom Board-run Sumangali marriage hall, which insist on cash payments.

The worst-hit

The worst hit in the marriage market are the caterers. In this cash-only segment the shortage of money with customers has forced caterers to negotiate credit facilities for purchases of food material and vegetables.

All Kerala Caterers’ Association treasurer Sunu Kumar told The Hindu that post-November 8 five to six payments from his customers are pending. “Many of us are now asking the customer to directly pay our bill at the grocery and vegetable shops. We are taking only the payment for our labour. There too we don’t have the small change to pay those whom we hire to serve food at sadyas. About 50,000 such people in Thiruvananthapuram district alone are thus affected,” he said.

Kamala Shankar, who runs the Raj Catering service, here, told The Hindu that she has started accepting instalment-payments from customers. In the days after demonetisation some grocery and vegetable shops helped her out by accepting the old currency notes. Business is in a squeeze these days but it has not come to a grinding halt, she added.

Tax net

The offer by many clients to pay via bank transfer has also become a headache for many caterers because they would be forced to pay the full complement of taxes for all such payments.

For Rajeev Kumar who makes a living by decorating marriage halls, bank transfers and credit card payments have so far remained alien jargon.

Deliveries of highly perishable flowers from Thovalai, Dindigul or Hosur depend entirely on the daily availability of cash.

The auto drivers who deliver the flowers from the market to Mr. Kumar’s business facility too prefer cash payments. Moreover, the labourers who work for him — making garlands, cutting flowers and decorating marriage halls — are paid in cash.

Mr. Kumar hopes the cash crunch would go away in a month.