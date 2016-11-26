Wedding bells at Sree Chitra Home

more-in

Wedding bells rang at Sree Chitra Home here on Friday. Preetha A.J., a student of General Nursing at General Hospital here, tied the knot with Dhaneesh J.A., a resident of Kowdiar who works as a supervisor in an oil company in Dubai.

District Collector S. Venkatesapathy who is the home chairperson, Mayor V.K. Prasanth, and District Legal Services Authority secretary B. Prabathu Kumar were present.

Preetha, 22, has been a resident of the home for the past eight years. She has a younger sister too. They came to the home after the demise of their mother as their father was not in a position to look after them, home Superintendent K.K. Usha said.

Dhaneesh had contacted the home after his mother urged him to find a bride from there. The home then proposed Preetha’s name as she, a nursing student, could land a job without much difficulty abroad. After his family met Preetha, formalities such as scrutiny of the groom’s background by way of a probation officer’s report and a police verification were undertaken.

Since Dhaneesh has to report back to work by December 6, the stress was on getting the wedding solemnised by November-end. The home presented Preetha with four sovereigns of gold and other gifts.

Another wedding is on the cards in December end, Ms. Usha said. Shabanath, who is in charge of the tailoring unit at the home, will get married to Ajmal Rahman, an electrician on contract at the Kochi naval base.