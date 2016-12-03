Wadakkanchery gangrape case:probe under court supervision

more-in

The investigation in the Wadakkanchery gangrape case will be done under the supervision of the court.

Wadakkanchery Magistrate Court on Saturday gave such a direction to the police following a complaint of the victim that the investigation was not going in the right direction and she did not have trust in the investigation team.

The court directed the police to conduct the investigation into all the allegations of the victim. The police should update the court about the investigation every 10 days. A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) G. Poonguzhali is investigating the case.

The victim approached the court on November 28 expressing her lack of trust on the ongoing investigation. She urged the court to supervise the investigation. The court on Saturday approved her demand.

The investigation team had earlier reported that no scientific proof was available in the case and the victim could not identify the place of abuse. The victim approached the court following delay in the arrest and procedures against the culprits.

The case occurred two years ago. In her complaint, the victim alleged that four of her husband’s friends, including Wadakkanchery municipal councillor, abducted her in a car and gang raped.

The case invited attention after dubbing artist Bhagyalakshami conducted a press conference on the issue recently.