Vishnu murder case: Double life for 11 RSS workers

more-in

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court found 11 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers guilty of having murdered V. Vishnu, a CPI(M) worker in 2008. All 11 were awarded double life sentence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge T.K. Minimol rejected the prosecution plea for capital punishment for the key accused in the case which had rocked the State capital, but asked each of the accused to undergo double life besides paying Rs. 3 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased CPI(M) worker.

The Court also awarded simple life imprisonment to the 15th accused in the case and three years' imprisonment to a person who had harboured the accused shortly after the murder.