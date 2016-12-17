Vishnu murder case: Court defers sentence

more-in

A district court here has postponed the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence in the murder case of CPI (M) activist V. Vishnu to Monday.

The court had found 13 activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) guilty of the murder on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge T.K. Minimol deferred the pronouncement after the advocates of the plaintiff and defendants delivered their closing remarks and each of the convicts were allowed to speak. Notably, one of the accused claimed that he faced threats from a senior leader of the CPI (M).

Additional Public Prosecutor Vattappara V. Sajan Prasad told the court that there have been as many as 101 political murders in the State from 2006 to November 2016.

In 2016 alone, there have been 13 murders, all borne out of political rivalry. For the ‘cunning crew’ of political leadership, it is ‘settled law’ that neither the culprits nor the conspirators would be held accountable even if they committed any number of murders in the name of political rivalry.