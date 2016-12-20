Veteran Malayalam actor Jagannatha Varma dead

more-in

Jagannatha Varma, who died in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday at the age of 77, was an impressive presence in Malayalam cinema for over four decades.

His was among the most familiar faces on the screen in our time.

Varma, 77, was admitted to hospital on Sunday following a bout of pneumonia.

Varma, in a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, had donned key roles in hundreds of films.

He quit his job as a Superintendent of Police to concentrate on his acting career.

He had an imposing figure, with a voice to match. Little wonder perhaps he was often the first choice to portray the DGP or other senior police officers. It is difficult to think of any other actor who has played as many such roles and with as much finesse.

“Nobody could have played a senior police officer better than Varma,” director Joshiy, who worked with him in several films including New Delhi, Pathram and Lelam, told The Hindu.