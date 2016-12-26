VS questions Mani’s continuation in office

more-in

Veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan has put a question mark over Power Minister M.M. Mani’s continuation in office in the light of the court verdict that he must face prosecution in the Ancheri Baby murder case.

In a letter addressed to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, the CPI(M) leader has sought to know whether Mr. Mani’s continuation as Minister would not be a breach of the party’s proclaimed stance that any party member holding elected public office would cease to be eligible to hold such office if he or she faces criminal prosecution.

Kodiyeri responds

However, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said there was nothing against Mr. Mani’s continuation as Minister as the case was in existence before he contested the Assembly election. “There is nothing new in the case. There have been several instances of persons facing criminal prosecution holding public office,” Mr. Balakrishnan said in what amounts to a firm rejection of Mr. Achuthanandan’s demand.

Replying to questions from reporters here on Monday, Mr. Balakrishnan brushed aside the suggestion that the CPI(M) had adopted double standards in Mr. Mani’s and E.P. Jayarajan’s case and pointed out that in Mr. Jayarajan’s case the actions that led to his removal from the Cabinet had occurred after he assumed office. In Mr. Mani’s case, the criminal prosecution had begun even before he had contested the Assembly election, he said.