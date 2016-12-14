VACB initiates QV against TDB secretary

more-in

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to furnish details of all landed property filed by TDB secretary V.S. Jayakumar during the past 10 years and also the auctioning of shops at Sabarimala during the festival seasons between 2009 and 2011.

The VACB has asked 10 queries to the board through a letter issued to the Devaswom Commissioner on November 8. The details have been elicited for completing a quick verification (QV) initiated against Mr. Jayakumar in the wake of the allegations raised against him.

The Devaswom Commissioner has been asked to provide the appointment order of Mr. Jayakumar, his date of joining duty, the seniority list published by the board during the period, and also the seniority list of all employees at present.

Space for setting up temporary shops at Pamba and Sabarimala is being auctioned to private vendors during the Mandalam and Makaravilakku seasons. Now, the VACB has asked the board to clarify the norms set for auctioning shops to vendors during 2009-10 and also 2010-11. The board would also have to explain whether more space was auctioned after completing the entire process and the norms for conducting another auction with specific details of the locations.

The VACB has asked to inform whether the board had earmarked the space to be auctioned for commercial purposes during 2013-14. Mr. Jayakumar had served as finance and accounts officer at the North Paravur groups of the board during 2011-12. Now, the VACB has demanded the reports submitted by Mr. Jayakumar.

The VACB has asked for clarification on the system of giving increments to the board staff. The board should explain whether it has a system for granting such benefits other than the annual increment and also details of the employees who had got such benefits.

The details of the offerings made by devotees during 2004-05 at the Sreekanteswaram Siva temple here has also been included in the ambit of the quick verification. It has asked the board to provide the copies of the receipts issued for the advance payments made by the devotees and also the registers comprising the payment details.