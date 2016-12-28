Unnithan attacked at DCC office

more-in

The war of words between Congress leaders K. Muraleedharan and Rajmohan Unnithan turned uglier on Wednesday with the latter getting mobbed, booed and attacked by a group of young party activists at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office.

In the melee, Mr. Unnithan, two Kerala Students Union activists and cameraman of News 18 channel Shiju were injured. Mr. Unnithan who quit as KPCC spokesman on Tuesday in protest against Mr. Muraleedharan’s alleged diatribes against him, arrived at the DCC office here to take part in the 131st birthday celebrations of the Congress.

The attack against Mr. Unnithan was not unexpected but a well prepared one and he arrived there ignoring requests from DCC president Bindu Krishna to keep away from the function in the larger interests of peace.

A group of youngsters in the party kept waiting outside the DCC complex bracing to attack Mr. Unnithan when he arrives and the entire media crew were tipped off about it well in advance.

As Mr. Unnithan arrived near the DCC office complex in his car shortly after 11.30 a.m., he was blocked at the entry point by a group who shouted slogans against him. Some of them even abused him with foul language. Mr. Unnithan who expected the protest, looked unperturbed, smiling all the time.

As Mr. Unnithan’s driver drove the car into the complex ignoring the protesters, the vehicle’s wind screen was smashed and eggs were thrown at Mr. Unnithan. Then a group inside the DCC complex rushed to the rescue of Mr. Unnithan and escorted him into the hall where the function was arranged.

The mob then tried to rush into the hall to attack Mr. Unnithan. But senior leaders intervened and defused the situation. Mr. Unnithan left the venue only after the function was over.

Meanwhile, a few from the mob lodged a complaint against Mr. Unnithan’s car driver that he allegedly tried to knock them down.

Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan being mobbed by a group of party youngsters as he arrives at the Kollam DCC office to attend the 131st birthday celebrations of the party on Wednesday. Photo: C. Suresh Kumar