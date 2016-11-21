UDF to wait for all-party team’s Delhi visit

more-in

Decision on joint stir with Left will based on visit’s outcome

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to take the final call on forging a platform with the Left parties against the adverse impact of demonetisation on the cooperative sector only on the basis of the outcome of the proposed all-party delegation’s visit to Delhi to petition the Union government.

The UDF high power committee, which met here on Monday, wanted the Centre to give permission to the cooperative banks to exchange the demonetised notes for the new ones. It also decided to join hands with the ruling bench in passing a unanimous resolution in the Assembly against the Centre. To set the right political atmosphere, the UDF said employees and members of cooperative bodies should organise joint agitations.

Addressing mediapersons after the UDF meeting, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed an unaffordable mistake by demonetising high-value currency without proper preparation. “He has virtually lined up the entire population in front of banks and ATMs for their hard-earned money. The UDF has decided to stick together to confront the the Modi government. The coalition will go ahead with its campaign to save the sector,” he said.

Sudheeran’s stance

At one point of time, an impression was created that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran had opposed the attempts to forge a joint platform. Mr. Sudheeran, however, insisted that the final decision can be taken only after the Congress party discussed the matter and formulated a stand. Sources close to Mr. Sudheeran said the UDF had not taken any decision to join hands with the Left.