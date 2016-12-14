UDF to stage dharna in Delhi today

more-in

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to give more momentum to its anti-BJP stance by organising a dharna of its Parliament and legislature members at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday in protest against the Narendra Modi Government’s “short-sighted” demonetisation policy, the short shrift given to the cooperative sector in handling demonetised currency notes and the disruption of Kerala’s universal rationing.

The dharna will be led by Leader of the Ramesh Chennithala. Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony will inaugurate it. The entire battery of frontline leaders of various UDF constituents will participate in the programme. After the sit-in, an UDF delegation will meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a statement here, Mr. Chennithala said that the inane demonetisation move has shaken Kerala’s economy by its roots.

The cash crunch had affected the livelihood of people particularly in the rural areas. The situation is likely to get worse. At a time when people were grappling with the currency crisis, the disruption of ration supply had further added to misery of the the people. As a result of the shortcomings in preparing the priority list of beneficiaries under the Food Security Act, Kerala was being penalised by cutting the foodgrain allocation.