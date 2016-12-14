Two students from Erode killed in accident

more-in

Two engineering students from Erode in Tamil Nadu died on the spot on Wednesday when the car they were travelling in overturned. The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. on the national highway at Anapallam near the inter-State check-post at Walayar. The dead, C. Mahendran, 24, and V. Dhanasekharan, 25, were part of a nine-member team of students of the Vellalar College of Engineering and Technology, Erode. They were on their way to Kochi for sightseeing. Others in the car sustained minor injuries. The bodies were taken to Palakkad district hospital for post-mortem examination. Tyre burst was cited as the reason for the incident.