Kerala

Two students from Erode killed in accident

more-in

Two engineering students from Erode in Tamil Nadu died on the spot on Wednesday when the car they were travelling in overturned. The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. on the national highway at Anapallam near the inter-State check-post at Walayar. The dead, C. Mahendran, 24, and V. Dhanasekharan, 25, were part of a nine-member team of students of the Vellalar College of Engineering and Technology, Erode. They were on their way to Kochi for sightseeing. Others in the car sustained minor injuries. The bodies were taken to Palakkad district hospital for post-mortem examination. Tyre burst was cited as the reason for the incident.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 9:23:51 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Two-students-from-Erode-killed-in-accident/article16805435.ece

© The Hindu