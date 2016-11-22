Tusker electrocuted

more-in

The scourge of man-elephant conflict has manifested again with a wild elephant being electrocuted at Thottamoola village in the Muthanga forest range of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday.

The tusker, aged about 28 years, that strayed from its habitat into an agricultural field came into contact with an electric fence and died instantly.

P.Dhaneshkumar, Wildlife Warden, who inspected the spot, said prima facie the death was due to electrocution.

The agricultural field belonged to Bhaskaran of Thottamoola.

A Forest Department source said there were fences in the vicinity of the field and traces of injuries on the elephant.

As many as 10 elephants had been found dead in various parts of the district in the past six months. While four elephants were electrocuted, two fell prey to bullets.

Meanwhile, a group of persons detained forest personnel, including Mr. Dhaneshkumar, for an hour when they reached the site, demanding protection from wild animals.

The mob also manhandled some of the department staff, Mr. Dhaneshkumar said.

Later, the officials held a discussion with the people and promised to adopt all measures, including repairing power fence adjacent to forests, to protect life and property of villagers.