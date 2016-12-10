Tuber crops have a saviour in Wayanad district

more-in

N.M. Shaji, 38, a progressive farmer at Illathuvayal, near Mananthavadi, has bagged the National Plant Genome Saviour Award instituted by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Right Authority, India, for lifetime engagement in protecting genetic diversity of tuber crops.

As many as 102 varieties of edible tubers, including medicinal and aromatic varieties, different species of trees, herbs, medicinal plants, and fish find a place on his 1.5-acre plot.

Being a member of settler farmer family, agriculture is part of his culture.

A few decades back, tubers including cassava, sweet potato, greater yam, taro, and elephant foot yam filled the food basket of settler farmers and the tribespeople in Wayanad and they used to cultivate tuber varieties.

However, tuber cultivation has drastically declined owing to various reasons. While the new generation of the farm community is abandoning cultivation of traditional tuber crops, Mr. Shaji and his family have been conserving tuber seeds for the next generation.

He has also established a network of farmers through an informal seed distribution mechanism by which a farmer transfers seeds to anybody on condition that the same amount is returned next year.

“When I started to collect seeds of tuber crops nearly 20 years ago many of my friends made fun of me. Now, they propagate the seeds seeing its importance,” Mr. Shaji says.

He welcomes visitors, including students, farmers, and researchers, from various parts of the country to learn about his germ plasm collection, which has been christened Kedaram. Mr. Shaji has visited different parts of the country to collect new varieties of tuber seeds.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will present the award at a function in New Delhi on December 21.