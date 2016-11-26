Training to roll out the Green Carpet at Varkala

more-in

Over 50 resort managers and owners at the tourist site of Varkala were given training by the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) on Friday as part of Kerala Tourism’s ongoing Green Carpet initiative.

Municipal Chairperson Bindu Haridas, who addressed the stakeholders of the industry, said green protocol would be launched during the ensuing Sivagiri pilgrimage. Chairperson of the Education Standing Committee Geetha Hemachandran and DTPC Secretary T. V. Prasanth spoke. Principal of KITTS B. Vijayakumar spoke to the participants on the need to impart training to the personnel, improving the service standards, and being friendly to guests.

Assistant Professor, KITTS, Saroop Roy B.R. focussed on the 10-point agenda for the upgrade of the destination. The need for community participation, clean environment, improvement of infrastructure, safe food and water, and security of the destination were stressed. This was followed by interactive sessions with the participants.

Green Carpet initiative has a 10-point agenda for collective action to improve the quality of infrastructure at tourist destinations and to build a sustainable destination management system.