Trafficking racket in Gulf: woman escapes

more-in

A 42-year-old woman from Alappuzha who reportedly escaped from a human trafficking racket in Gulf returned home safely on Sunday.

Recounting her experiences, she told mediapersons that she had gone to Dubai on a visit visa in July after being recruited as a tailor with a textile company. On reaching Dubai, she was received by a Palakkad native woman, who later sent her to work with an Arab. When she raised objection, the racketeers, involving the woman, sold her to another recruiting agency run by an Egypt national at Al-Ain.

When contacted by her family members, the recruitment agency offered to send her back on paying Rs.1.5 lakh. Following this, the family members mobilised the amount and transferred it to the agent’s bank account at Al Ain.