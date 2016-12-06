Tourists will be exempted from hartal, says Minister

more-in

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the tourism sector would continue to be exempted from hartals.

He said the vehicles ferrying tourists were not stopped during the hartal called in the State on November 28.

He was replying to concerns raised by tourism stakeholders about frequent hartals playing havoc with the itinerary of guests visiting Kerala.

Different stakeholders in the sector thanked the government and Kerala Tourism for taking proactive measures to ensure smooth movement of tourists during the hartal called by the LDF to highlight the plight of the common man following demonetisation.