Kerala

Tourists will be exempted from hartal, says Minister

more-in

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the tourism sector would continue to be exempted from hartals.

He said the vehicles ferrying tourists were not stopped during the hartal called in the State on November 28.

He was replying to concerns raised by tourism stakeholders about frequent hartals playing havoc with the itinerary of guests visiting Kerala.

Different stakeholders in the sector thanked the government and Kerala Tourism for taking proactive measures to ensure smooth movement of tourists during the hartal called by the LDF to highlight the plight of the common man following demonetisation.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2016 11:20:44 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Tourists-will-be-exempted-from-hartal-says-Minister/article16768629.ece

© The Hindu