Tight security at Sabarimala ahead of Dec. 6

On alert: Police personnel on duty at the Sabarimala temple premises on Thursday.

Security will be further tightened at Sabarimala, as per the guidelines issued by the Central Intelligence agencies. According to police sources, heightened security will be effective soon, in view of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6.

For the first time in Sabarimala, the police will use helicopter for aerial surveillance in the forest areas surrounding the shrine.

This is in addition to the surveillance using advanced drones, sources said.

The Central security forces as well as the Kerala police have strengthened their vigil. The Rapid Action Force will carry out combing operations in the forests in and around the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, Marakkottom, Uppupara and surrounding grasslands (Pullumedu) in the upper reaches of the Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

The National Disaster Response Force has also taken strategic positions to meet any emergency situation.

Rapid Action Force personnel attached to the Central Reserve Police Force carrying sophisticated weapons and commandos attached to the State police have been deployed at key points at the Sannidhanam as well as the temple premises.

Scanning after closure

Well-trained security personnel will scan the temple premises immediately after the closure of the temple following the Athazhapuja.

The Malikappuram Bhagavathy Temple and the Ganapati Temple complex on the foothills of Pampa too have been brought under the security scanner.

Water tanks, pumping stations of the Kerala Water Authority as well as Travancore Devaswom Board, vital installations of Kerala State Electricity Board and the Kunnar dam located in the forests which caters to the drinking water needs at Sannidhanam have also been brought under tight security cover.

Nobody will be permitted to enter the Upper Thirumuttom (temple premincts) when the sanctum sanctorum remains closed. The gate before the Pathinettampady (the 18-steps) and the northern gate will be closed immediately after the Athazhapuja from December 5 to 7 as part of security arrangements.