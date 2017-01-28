Thunchan fete gets under way

Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair addressing the Akashvani-Thunchan poets meet at Thunchan Parambu on Saturday.

Curtain went up on this year’s edition of Thunchan Festival at Thunchan Paramba, Tirur, on Saturday.

Inaugurating the four-day festival, Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu lauded Malayalis for respecting their mother tongue.

Although language is often considered the boundary of a culture and land, Malayalam language has transcended all boundaries, Mr. Vairamuthu said.

He said discrimination in society should end to guard the legacy and traditions of a land. “If we don’t learn our mother tongue, alien cultures will invade us,” he said.

Thunchan Memorial Trust Chairman M.T. Vasudevan Nair presided over the function. He also released the Malayalam translation of Vairamuthu’s short stories.

Tirur Municipal Chairman S. Girish spoke. Chathanath Achuthanunni welcomed the gathering. V. Appu proposed a vote of thanks.

Kerala Sahitya Academy secretary K.P. Mohanan inaugurated a book festival. A literary quiz and an instant poetry competition were conducted for college students.

Poet Akkitham inaugurated a poets meet, which was broadcast live by All India Radio. Akashvani revived the Thunchan poets’ meet after a gap of several years, bringing cheers to lovers of Malayalam literature.

Filmmaker Lal Jose inaugurated the Thunchan Art Festival in the evening. District Collector Amit Meena presided. Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan welcomed the gathering.