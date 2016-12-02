Three held over Peace School syllabus content

more-in

Three persons from Navi Mumbai were arrested on Friday for their reported involvement in incorporating objectionable content in the syllabus of schools run by the Peace International Foundation.

The arrested, Dawod Vaid, Sahil Saed and Sameed Ahmed, were reportedly in charge of the printing, publishing and distribution of the books which were taught at Peace International School in Ernakulam.

The accused were associated with Burooj Realisations which produced the books. They will be produced before a court on Saturday, said K. Lalji, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

It was reported that the textbooks had contents that could create communal disharmony. The police had inspected the Peace International School in Ernakulam after it was found that Merin, who is suspected to have joined the Islamic State, had taken classes at the school.

The school is run by a trust headed by influential local businessmen.

It is not clear if the curriculum was drafted by persons close to controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

The police had earlier registered a case under IPC Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against the school principal, administrator, and three trustees.

DEO’s report

The case was registered in October this year on the basis of a report filed by the Ernakulam District Education Officer that “what was being taught was not secular”.

The police had said Islamic curriculum was being followed in the school and students were being exhorted to lay down their lives for Islam. The school has classes from LKG till eighth standard.