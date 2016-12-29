Thousands join LDF’s human chain

more-in

Tens of thousands of people joined hands on the highways from one end of the State to the other on Thursday evening to make the roughly 700-km long human chain organised by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in protest against demonetisation a massive success.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan positioned himself at a specially-erected stage in front of the Raj Bhavan here as the first link of the ‘human chain,’ followed by CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, party veteran and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and NCP State president Uzhavoor Vijayan, among others. The CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby and CPI leader Pannian Ravindran were among those who joined the chain in Kochi. LDF convener Vaikom Viswan joined the chain in Alappuzha. Several cultural leaders also became part of the chain.

The chain extended from the State capital to Kasaragod via Alappuzha, Thrissur, Cheruthuruthy, Edappal and Kuttippuram. The LDF activists from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts joined the chain in Alappuzha. People of Wayanad and Idukki formed into ‘human chains’ in the two districts in solidarity with the agitation.

At many places, the chain became virtual walls with people gathering in strength to make the programme a success.