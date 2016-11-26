Third phase development of INA soon

more-in

Vice Admiral A.R. Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, has said the third phase development of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) will start soon.

Talking to reporters at the INA here on Saturday after his address at the passing-out parade of 339 cadets of the Indian Navy and 67 cadets of the Indian Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Karve said the second phase development was progressing fast and would soon come to a closure.

“Once we get the necessary approvals, activities of the third phase will start soon,” he announced. To a question, he said the intake of cadets would be increased to 1,800 after the completion of the second phase and 2,700 cadets after the third phase.

Stating that the INA provided world-class training facilities which enabled the Navy to successfully mould its cadets, he said India had considerable advanced capability of construction of modern warships. INS Chennai was commissioned just a few days back in Mumbai, he said, adding it was a testimony to the progress made by indigenous shipyards.

Existing ships and all future warships would be equipped with technologically sophisticated weapons, propulsion, and other systems, he said, adding the training being imparted at the INA was tailored to offer proficiency to officers to operate and maintain these sophisticated systems.

On completion of the training here, these officers would proceed to various naval and Coast Guard ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields, he said.

Asked about the new admission procedure for selection of cadets for the INA Course (B.Tech.), the Southern Naval Chief said from next year a joint entrance examination would be the benchmark for selection of cadets of the course. The decision was taken with the objective of providing a level-playing field for candidates who passed Plus Two examinations of boards of different States.

In response to a query, the Vice Admiral said the Admiral’s Cup sailing regatta being hosted by the INA had become popular now. Naval cadets of 24 countries had confirmed participation for the event next month. To a question on proposals for land acquisition for further development of the INA, he said due process of acquisition was being followed. Acquisition procedure was moving as expected, he added.

Earlier, addressing the cadets at the passing-out parade, Vice Admiral Karve said the Indian Navy remained on high alert as the country had a coastline of 7,500 km and 1,200 islands. “It is important to develop a strong Navy with high preparedness,” he said.