Theatre artistes wow varsity crowds

Thunchan Memorial Malayalam University at Tirur witnessed an interesting presentation of body theatrics on Tuesday when French artiste Celia Dufournet and Irfana Majumdar demonstrated various aspects of corporeal miming.

The show presented by the Nirmal Kalakendra from Varanasi had the audience spellbound. The artiste duo presented some modern theatrical experiments by clubbing mime, puppetry and clowning.

Ms. Majumdar, who entered the stage with the accompaniment of Bhojpuri folk music, presented different aspects of womanhood. She displayed the power of solo performance through various woman characters.

Ms. Dufournet, on the other hand, gave life to the fairytale character of Snow White. She told the story of power and survival. Children’s Playing Gods, a documentary directed by Ms. Majumdar, was screened on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor K. Jayakumar inaugurated the programme. He said blending of different art forms would give life to new generes of art.

Madhu Eravankara presided. Faculty members Sudheer S. Shah and Roshni Swapna spoke.