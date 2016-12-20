Sudheeran under pressure to convene PAC

more-in

In what is seen as an attempt to put Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran in a fix, supporters of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy have sought the convening of the party’s political affairs committee (PAC), which has not met for quite some time despite a horde of sensitive issues that have hit the headlines since its last meeting.

Former legislator Benny Behanan, known to be close to Mr. Chandy, sought the early convening of the committee that had been established by the party high command for holding broad-based decisions among party leaders in the State. The committee has not met for more than two months. One of the reasons cited was Mr. Chandy’s reluctance to attend it. However, his supporters pointed out that there was no scope for any controversy for Mr. Chandy not attending since he had on himself opted out of the committee.

Mr. Chandy has been sulking since the reconstitution of District Congress Committees because he felt he was given a raw deal.

The demand for convening the PAC has found all-round favour among senior leaders. The committee was set up to ensure that decision making was not confined to the trioka of Ramesh Chennithala, Mr. Chandy and Mr. Sudheeran. The high command had given clear instructions to hold regular meetings, including the imperatives of holding frequent meetings with available members.

Party leaders were not exactly happy at the lack of discussions at a time when a major crisis was looming large in the State. There has been no meaningful discussions on the impact of the demonetisation, the scar it has left in the cooperative sector in which the Congress too has a very important stake, the disruption of ration supply, and the police atrocities to name a few.

The demand for convening the PAC will put pressure on Mr. Sudheeran to act if he does not want to be at the receiving end of the allegations that he was stalling discussions.

Interestingly, Mr. Chennithala has not waited for the party machinery to hum. He has efficiently used the UDF machinery to announce a series of campaigns even though the impact of some of the moves such as petitioning the Governor is doubtful.

Mr. Chandy meanwhile met Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony on Tuesday. This has fuelled speculation about the moves of Mr. Chandy’s supporters.