Submersion threat looms over Munroe Thuruthu

The Munroe Thuruthu delta islands at the confluence of the Kallada river and Ashtamudi Lake is facing the threat of going down under water owing to a climate change-triggered sea level swell, says a scientific study report submitted to the State government last week. The study, conducted by environment committee member of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad V.K. Madhusoodanan, says the islands have started steadily drowning and measures are needed on a war footing to arrest the situation.

The islands are thickly populated and provide the people many means of livelihood.

“The granite protection embankments constructed around some of the islands, a few boat jetties and over 100 acres of paddy fields at the Cherikadavu confluence that are now under water are indications that Munroe Thuruthu has already been hit by sea level rise.

Fourteen families have left the place after having lost their houses following the phenomenon.”

Apart from submitting the report to the Institute of Climate Change, it has been sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, five Ministers, the Centre for Earth Science Studies, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Disaster Management Department, Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies, University of Kerala, District Collector and representatives of the people concerned. One of the important recommendations of the report is to consider the people living on the Munroe Thuruthu islands as environment refugees and provide them relief measures.

For the purpose, the government should submit an action plan to the Union government to secure allocations from the Green Climate Fund.