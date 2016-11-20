Study points to low age of initiation into drinking

more-in

Average age of starting alcohol consumption in State put at 13.6 years

A recent study published in Drug and Alcohol Review (Official Journal of Australasian Professional Society on Alcohol and other Drugs) in September 2016 says that the age of initiation into alcohol among young people in Kerala is falling and the average age at which they start on alcohol stands at 13.6 years.

The study among high school and higher secondary school students in Kerala got feedback from 7,560 students of 73 schools on adolescent drinking and patterns of substance abuse.

It found that by age 18, 15 per cent of children — 23.2 per cent boys and 6.5 per cent girls, would have used alcohol.

Starts from families

More disconcerting is the finding that approximately half of them reported of using alcohol for the first time during family celebrations, says lead investigator T.S. Jaisoorya, faculty member, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-sciences, Bengaluru.

Lack of awareness

“Most people are not aware of the harmful consequences of under-age drinking, the irreversible changes it makes in the young brain, which increases the risk of addiction.”

The study is the largest in the country to date on the subject and the rates reported are the highest from India, says Dr. Jaisoorya.

It has been proven by multiple large studies across the world that drinking alcohol by age 14 will lead to a 40 per cent chance of addiction compared to the 5 per cent risk among people who start after 21 years, he says.

Negative outcomes

Adolescents who start drinking early have a range of negative outcomes which include poor academic performance, unemployment, other substance abuse, criminality, increased risk of development of psychiatric disorders, and suicide.

Though these findings are alarming, it also offers an opportunity for the government and organisations working in the field to increase awareness among adults that offering a drink to adolescents can have long-term deleterious consequences, says Dr. Jaisoorya.

A concerted campaign with a simple effective message of not providing drinks to anyone below 21 can definitely postpone initiation in at least 50 per cent of under-age drinkers, he says.