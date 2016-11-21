Study forecasts warmer days, extreme weather events

more-in

Kerala is heading towards a warmer climate and a skewed rainfall pattern marked by short spells of extremely heavy showers, flash floods, cloud bursts and lightning strikes, according to meteorologists.

Rainfall statistics over the last 146 years indicate that the State is registering less rainfall during the Southwest monsoon, with increased frequency of heavy rainfall.

The percentage rainfall contribution during the Southwest monsoon is on the decline while it is increasing during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon seasons, according to a study by V.K. Mini, N.T. Niyas and S. Sudevan of the Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Presenting the paper at a workshop on climate change here on Monday, Dr. Mini said the rainfall during the month of June had declined by 28 to 22.4 per cent while that in July recorded a decrease of 23 to 18.4 per cent. The monthly rainfall during February, March, October and November was significantly higher.

Another study by S. Abhilash of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), observed that the average rainfall over Kerala showed a decreasing trend. The study found a rapid decline in the number of rainy days, along with an increase in intense heavy rainfall events.

According to the paper, the onset of the monsoon over Kerala was delayed by two to three days in recent decades, with an early withdrawal. This reduction in the length of the rainy season was responsible for the shortage of water in the State. The spatial distribution of rainfall also indicated a shift towards the northern parts of the State.

Dr. Abhilash said the future climate of the State was predicted to be warmer, with more frequent and extreme rainfall events. The pre-monsoon season which accounted for less than 10 per cent of the annual rainfall was likely to witness an increase in weather hazards like lightning strikes, flash floods and cloud bursts.