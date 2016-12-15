Steps on to expand rice-fish farming in Kaipad fields

more-in

Steps are now on to expand the integrated rice-fish farming systems in the brackish water marshes in the district commonly known Kaipad fields which were once known for the traditional rice cultivation and aquaculture.

The Agency for Aquaculture Development, Kerala (ADAK) is the implementing agency of the project aided by the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD).

It has already started implementing the traditional brackish water shrimp-cum-paddy cultivation in the Kaipad fields, mostly located on the marshes on either side of the Kattampally river here.

NABARD has sanctioned the project under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change. It envisages integrated farming methods in 300 hectares of Kaipad fields in this district and 300 ha of Pokkali fields in the central parts of the State. NABARD is financing Rs. 33.73 crore for the entire project.

“NABARD is giving as grant nearly 80 per cent of the project cost and the grant is given for the integrated farming systems in contiguous areas identified for cultivation,” said NABARD Assistant General Manager S.S. Nagesh.

The project is progressing well, he said adding that paddy cultivation and maximisation of inland fishery are among the objectives of the project aimed at promoting climate-smart farming practices.

The total Kaipad fields in the district area already under the integrated farming system is 50 ha by 10 SHGs.

Under the project, each SHG group will be cultivating in five hectares of Kaipad land. ADAK has invited applications from interested SHGs or activity groups of farmers, farm workers and fish workers, each group having no less than five members.

When contacted Fish Farm manager R. Ambili said that ADAK has already contacted panchayats having Kaipad areas to draw the involvement of local groups of farmers and workers in the project.

The Agriculture Department here has also been roped in to make the project a big success., she said adding that the cost of works for starting the integrated farming system by each group is estimated at Rs. 20 lakh, out of which NABARD’s contribution is Rs. 16.75 lakh and the remaining by beneficiary groups.

She said that NABARD’s grant is given as a back-ended subsidy, that is amount adjusted on completion of the works.

Each selected group should also own or obtain on lease for five years Kaipad fields with an extent of no less than five hectares.

An official press release here informed that the application forms should reach the ADAK’s Fish Farm at Eranholi at Thalassery by January 7.