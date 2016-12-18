State spots 25 winners in tourism sector, CM to give away awards

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute the State Tourism Awards 2014-15 for excellence in various sectors of the tourism industry at a function to be held at Iringal Art and Craft Village in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The 25 awards falling in three categories were announced by the government on Friday after the scrutiny of the report of the judging committee set up by Kerala Tourism by a high-power committee headed by Principal Secretary of Tourism.

Marvel Tours Private Ltd, Ernakulam, has been judged as the best inbound operator, Crown Plaza, Kochi, the best five star deluxe hotel, Udaya Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel, Kovalam, the best five star hotel, Spice Village, Thekkady, the best four star hotel, Marari Beach Hotel, the best three star hotel and Coconut Lagoon, Kumarakom, gets the special mention for heritage hotel.

Somatheeram Ayurveda Beach Resort has bagged the award for the best Ayurveda centre, Coconut Creek Farm and Homestay, Kumarakom, the best homestay, and Teak Town, Malappuram, for the best serviced villa.

In the hotel managers category, Jayachitra of Somatheeram Ayurveda Beach Resort shared the award with Sanjay Kaushik of Crown Plaza, Kochi. Catering College, Munnar, got the award for the Best Tourism Hotel Management Institute.

The award for tourism reporting went to K.C. Krishnakumar of ‘Mathurbhumi.’ Arun Sridhar of ‘Malayala Manorama,’ got the award for best tourism photography. ‘Ayurveda’ of FM Media Technologies was selected as the best tourism magazine.

For the new innovation in the sector, Adventure on Wheels, Malappuram, got a special mention. The Travel Plannera and Somatheeram Group shared the award for the best use of IT in tourism sector. Calypso Adventures got the award for the best adventure tourism operator in the 2014-15 fiscal.

St. Xaviers College for Women, Aluva, was selected as the best tourism club and Natasha Biji Joseph of the college got a special mention as the tourism club student coordinator. The award for the best teacher coordinator of tourism club went to K. Sheikh Muhammed of MUA College, Malappuram.

Sanal Kumar of North Paravoor was selected as the best tourism police, C. Mahesh of Ernakulam bagged the award for the best life guard, and Sargalaya Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Iringal, was judged as the best tourist destination, an official release said.