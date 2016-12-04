State seeks nod to borrowmoney from market: Isaac

more-in

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said the State has sought permission from the Union government to borrow more money from the market in view of a projected fall in revenue triggered by demonetisation of high value currency notes and subsequent currency crunch.

He said that the Union government had agreed in principle to the request and expected the permission to be formalised. He, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of the money being sought to be raised from the market. The Finance Minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a day-long workshop on education organised by Kerala State Teachers’ Association here on Sunday.

About the currency situation, he said the government had sufficient money now but there was a serious shortage of currency notes. However, the coming months would see the government revenue fall.

He reiterated that State treasuries were not receiving the quantum of currency notes being sought by these units from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and blamed Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala for trying to “whitewash” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of currency demonetisation and subsequent hardships for the ordinary people.

Mr. Isaac said it would take about a year to overcome the shortage of currency. He blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State unit for trying to tarnish the image of Keralites by repeatedly declaring that cooperative banks and societies held black money.

Mr. Isaac said that district and State cooperative banks had been functioning as per RBI norms and KYC norms were followed by these banks. Therefore, depositors should be allowed to withdraw money from their accounts as per the limit imposed by the apex bank.

The State had requested the Union Finance Ministry and RBI to allow depositors in district and State cooperative banks to withdraw money.