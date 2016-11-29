State needs Rs. 1,200 crore in cash: Isaac

more-in

To ensure treasury functioning ahead of salary, pension payments

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said here on Tuesday that the State Finance Secretary had sent a message to the Reserve Bank of India requesting it to provide currency to the tune of Rs.1,200 crore to ensure the smooth functioning of the State treasury ahead of salary and pension payments for November.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after the launch of Mission Ernakulam 2016-17, an intensive campaign to increase tax revenue from the district.

The Minister held a meeting of officials of the Commercial Taxes Department here as part of the campaign.

He said salary and pension could be transferred to employees’ accounts but how would they draw the money. The State wanted the employees and pensioners to be able to withdraw the money they actually wanted from their accounts.

The State had reiterated the demand in the wake of a fresh order on Tuesday by the RBI that those who deposited new currency notes in banks from November 29 would be allowed to withdraw unlimited amounts.

Dr. Isaac said since the Union government had announced amnesty for revising income tax returns, the State would want to realise value-added tax (VAT) receivable on those amounts.

The Minister said the Union government and the RBI were not prepared for demonetisation of high-value currency notes as claimed by them.

“The government is issuing orders on a day-to-day basis. The ad hocism on the part of the government is a clear indication of the lack of preparedness,” he said.

VAT collection down

Dr. Isaac said the State would suffer serious erosion in VAT collection on account of demonetisation. The situation was quite normal until the first half of November. The situation was going to be bad from now on.

“The fall in price of natural rubber and the slowdown in remittances from non-resident Malayalis will compound the problem for the State,” he said.

With uncertainty over the currency in India, non-resident Keralites preferred to hold their savings rather than sending money home, he added.