Stage set for another water war

The Pudussery grama panchayat, which houses the second largest industrial belt in the State, Kanjikode, is gearing up for an intense war involving aerated drinks major Pepsico India, with active support of the ruling CPI(M)..

Administrative Reforms Committee chairman and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan will arrive in Pudussery on Friday to inaugurate a ‘People’s Parliament’ in front of the Pepsico India’s bottling plant, demanding its immediate closure. Interestingly, the first such large-scale protest against Pepsico comes on the 11th anniversary of the closure of bottling plant of Coca-Cola at Perumatty, in close vicinity of Pudussery, following intense public agitation.

Pudussery, a traditional Left citadel, is facing extreme scarcity of drinking water largely owing to failed monsoon and an impending drought. The CPI(M)’s support to the agitation by the local community demanding a permanent end to “plundering of water resources” by Pepsico India, is expected to strengthen the agitation. Party leaders M.B. Rajesh, MP, K.V. Vijayadas, MLA, and district secretary C.K. Rajendran will address the ‘Parliament.,’ which would turn out to be a show of strength of the local community.

The grama panchayat is now consulting legal experts to decide on the future course of action against the multinational company . According to panchayat president. K Unnikrishnan, Pepsico was drawing nearly 6.5 to 15 lakh litres of groundwater a day though it had been given permission to use only 2.4 lakh litres a day.

The company, located in an industrial park surrounded by water-starved villages, has also been accused of operating 10 borewells of over six inches in diameter for exploiting groundwater. Panchayat members and government officials alleged that government-appointed hydrologists were not being allowed to check the quantity of groundwater sourced by Pepsico.

CPI(M) leader Rasheed Kanichery said the company was exploiting groundwater at a time when over 300 borewells of local farmers had turned dry. The panchayat was now depending on tanker lorries for drinking water.”

The Pepsi plant, in 53 acres, uses nearly 48.5 per cent of the available groundwater in the region, he said.