Spurious cosmetic productsunearthed in State-wide raid

The State Drugs Control Department’s simultaneous raids on shops selling cosmetics wholesale to beauty parlours across the State on Thursday unearthed large quantities of spurious and unbranded cosmetic products.

Senior officials of the department said that “Operation Henna” was carried out following complaints about beauty parlours using spurious cosmetics which contained harmful chemicals. Some doctors too had informally reported to the department about several instances of skin allergies and inflammations on skin linked to the use of sub-standard cosmetic products, officials said.

“We have seized large quantities of substandard henna powder containing chemical mixes, hair gels, face packs, face creams and aftershave lotions, most of which do not have any brand names and “herbal” hairdyes containing the chemical Paraphenylenediamine (PPD). Eight cases have been registered, two each in Thrissur and Ernakulam and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, and Palakkad,” Ravi S. Menon, Deputy Drugs Controller, said.

Cosmetics come under Schedule S of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and should necessarily have ISI standards, follow label indications and should not contain any heavy metals.

“The unbranded and unlabelled stuff is usually bought in bulk by beauty parlours. Some products may have a label, but without listing ingredients, batch number, date of manufacture and expiry and the address of manufacturer. “Natural” henna powder is one of the most spurious products sold in bulk,” Mr. Menon said.

The department would continue its vigil, he said.