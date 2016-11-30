Snag to be rectified by December 8

more-in

Work on the main inlet valve of the generator at the Idukki hydel power project would be completed by December 8.

Sources told The Hindu here on Tuesday that Kerala State Electricity Board chairman K. Elangovan visited the power station and held discussions with the officers and technicians concerned for early completion of work.

The board sourced 250 MW from the power exchange to meet the demand for Tuesday.

The snag has not had a great bearing on the power supply, but the situation is being closely monitored.

The average daily power loss from the station due to the snag has been estimated at 1 MU, sources said.

A decision for sourcing power from vendors would be taken at a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the sources said.

Major repair work

A correspondent adds from Idukki: Work on lifting the spherical valve of the power generation unit at the Moolamattom power house began under the supervision of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) engineers on Tuesday.

An official at the power house told The Hindu that a crack was found in the upstream wheel of the spherical valve and it can be repaired only after lifting the valve. Fifteen workers had been assigned to carry out the repair. (The aim of the spherical valve is turbine protection and it acts as a safety and maintenance device) The official said the work was tedious and hence it was difficult to confirm when full power generation capacity would be resumed. The power generation at the power house has been reduced. On Tuesday, it was 1.9 million unit (muU), which was 2.2 mu the previous day. The total installed capacity of the power house, which has six turbine units, is 780 MW.

The Idukki reservoir is the largest one in the State reserved for power generation during the summer season when the demand peaks. The shutdown of the power generation has raised concern about the immediate need to purchase electricity from outside sources to avoid load-shedding.

The water level in the dam also remained the figure in last four years . The water level on Tuesday was 2,344.9 ft. An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, said the water storage on Tuesday was 41.57 percentage of the total capacity. He said that since the power generation was considerably reduced, the average decline of water level per day has fallen.