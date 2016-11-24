Smart city consultancy selection hanging fire

more-in

Civic body well within schedule, but the process had a few missteps

It was a stroke of luck that ensured that the City Corporation did not fall way behind schedule in the selection of the consultancy for the preparation of its Smart city proposal to be submitted to the Central government.

The original deadline for submission of the proposal, which was fixed in December this year, was shifted to March 25 next year, as the Central government added more places to the Smart city list.

As per the rules, the consultancy has to be selected at least 100 days before the proposal submission date, to allow it enough time for the preparation. With the new dates, the civic body is well within the schedule, but the Corporation has already had a few missteps in the consultancy selection process.

Empanelled consultancies

The State-level high-power steering committee had recently asked the Corporation to re-select the consultancies following an error in its selection. The Central government had put out a list of 48 empanelled consultancies and also another list of 11 consultancies specifically for the region. The local body sent invites to these 11 consultancies, but the high-power committee wanted invites to be sent to all the 48 consultancies.

Eight consultancies from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Haryana, and Hyderabad have now responded to the Corporation’s invite. The bids of the eight consultancies were supposed to be opened after scrutiny at the Chief Secretary’s office on Wednesday. But, the programme was not part of the office’s schedule and the Corporation officials also were in the dark till evening as to whether it would happen.

The consultancy that is finally selected will prepare, over the next three months, the proposal to be submitted to the Central government. The proposal will be evaluated out of 100 marks, out of which 30 marks will be for the reach of the Corporation’s campaign among the people, the awareness levels among the population and the effectiveness of the promotional events. The activities on the social media pages of the local body’s Smart city proposal will also be considered. On the events part, the Corporation will score high, having organised consultations and awareness programmes across the city and with a large section of people. A similar focus on the consultancy selection process also would have done it a world of good.