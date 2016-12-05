Small-scale quarry owners plan indefinite strike

more-in

Apex court order makes eco clearance mandatory for small units

The Small Scale Quarry Owners’ Association has decided to launch an indefinite strike from December 20 to exert pressure on the State government to come out with a fresh legislation in the wake of the Supreme Court order that even quarries under five hectares should get prior environmental clearance (EC) to get licence.

State leaders of the association, who organised a mass convention here on Sunday to discuss the impact of the court order, said getting environmental clearance for all small-scale quarries in the State was not a practical solution to address the environmental concerns. They alleged that it was the lackadaisical approach of the State government in presenting the issues fairly before the Supreme Court that resulted in the adverse order.

2,600 quarries

M.K. Babu, general secretary of the association, said the indefinite strike would stall the functioning of around 2,600 small-scale quarries in the State.

“Till the declaration of a favourable decision, the quarry owners will not call off the strike.

Ahead of that, we will lay siege to the offices of the Mining and Geology Department across the State from December 9,” he said.

Mr. Babu said 95 per cent of the quarries in the State were under the category of small-scale units and the Supreme Court ruling would have an adverse impact on the entrepreneurs and workers.

He also complained that large-scale quarry owners were trying to influence the government decisions to suppress their immediate competitors in the business and take undue gains.

The association leaders also made it clear that they would not allow the 300 large-scale quarrying units in the State to function during the strike.

“We have no intention to stall the entire construction sector in the State, but it will be the end-result if the State government is unwilling to address the latest crisis and find appropriate legal measures to support us,” they said.

At the State-level convention, quarry workers also expressed concern over the indefinite strike and the impact it would have on their livelihood.