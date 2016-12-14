Six-month moratorium onrepayment of farm loans

more-in

The State Cabinet on Wednesday announced a six-month moratorium on repayment of all agriculture loans taken by farmers from various financial institutions in the State in view of the acute economic crisis the sector was facing following demonetisation of high-value notes and the currency crunch. The moratorium period will be up to May 31 next year.

In an official statement here, the Chief Minister’s Office said the Cabinet had also approved a compensation package of Rs.16.23 crore to Gammon India, which was the promoter of the Mattancherry bridge under the Build Own Transfer arrangement.

The amount, representing full and final settlement, is directly connected to collection of toll from the bridge which was opened way back in the middle of 1990s. Even though the statement did not specifically mention it and no official was available to authenticate it, it is assumed that the Rs.16.23-crore represented the compensation for the loss suffered by Gammon India following the government’s decision to end toll collection in the State.

Post creation spree

The Cabinet announced creation of new posts in the Lottery Department and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). This included 150 posts in the Lottery Department, which would soon have 15 new lottery sub-centres. The VACB will get 24 additional posts.

The government also issued orders establishing the Devaswom Recruitment Board, with M. Rajagopalan Nair as its chairperson and G.S. Shailamani and P.C. Ravindranath as its members.

The Cabinet also decided to hand over 70.02 acres of land free of cost for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology at Puthussery East village in Palakkad taluk.