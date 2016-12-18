Shortage of short change dampens Christmas spirit

more-in

With Christmas and the Sabarimala Mandalam festival just a week away, the State is gearing up for another round of currency shortage, particularly short change.

There is considerable apprehension about the impact this would have on economic activity ahead of the two festivals, especially Christmas, which is widely celebrated in the State.

Banking sources said on Sunday that they were expecting the infusion of more notes of smaller denomination. The State usually witnessed a huge demand for short change during the peak Sabarimala season. The situation would be more severe this season owing to the fallout of demonetisation of high-denomination notes. The Malabar region is the worst affected.

Demonetisation has already dampened the Christmas spirit, with lower enthusiasm witnessed at the fairs and exhibition sales in cities and secondary towns. Since the service sector plays an important role in the State’s economy, the stagnation in economic activity has actually left a wound that will take some time to heal.

According to banking sources, the ceiling on cash withdrawal from cash machines and personal accounts has had a deleterious effect because money is not fully in circulation. The withdrawal limits are forcing people to hold back currency notes for future expenses. This has added to the existing currency shortage caused by demonetisation. Currently, Rs.2,000 currency notes are available, but there is a crunch of the new Rs.500 currency notes and those of smaller denominations.

Banks had refilled cash machines with Rs.500 notes, but ATMs ran out of this denomination by Sunday. In several places, local people have come up with ingenious ways to cope with the shortage in short change, ranging from food coupons to sweets and chocolates.