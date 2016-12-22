Sharjah ruler likely to visit Kerala next year

more-in

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah and member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates, is likely to visit Kerala in September 2017.

The announcement regarding the visit was made at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with him at Sharjah Bida Palace on Thursday. On the occasion, the ruler expressed a good opinion about Malayalis, the Chief Minister said.

Sharjah Indian Association president Y. A. Raheem, M. A. Yusuf Ali, and John Brittas, media adviser to the Chief Minister, were also present.

PTI adds: Mr. Vijayan, on Thursday, visited a labour camp in Dubai which houses around 3,600 workers. “As part of my first official visit to the UAE, I wanted to visit at least one labour camp in Dubai where our workers are living. I visited a camp identified by the Indian Embassy,” Mr. Vijayan said.

“Life (of expatriate Keralites) in the Gulf is so different from that in Kerala. However, one of the main reasons for Kerala’s prosperity is the support and remittance from overseas Keralites,” he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times. Mr. Vijayan was shown around gymnasium, sports facilities, canteen, and medical centres at the camp.