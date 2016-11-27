Senior RSS functionary joins CPI (M)

more-in

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary P. Padmakumar on Sunday parted ways with the organisation to join the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Making the announcement at a press conference called by CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, Mr. Padmakumar, a former State secretary of Hindu Aikya Vedi, said he chose to disassociate himself from the RSS, for which he had worked for over four decades, in protest against the inhumane stance adopted by its top brass in various issues.

“Several families have been pushed to dire straits owing to the violence unleashed by the RSS. I was not inactive in the organisation for the past two years and decided to sever ties with it when the RSS-BJP adopted an inconsiderate stance in the issue of demonetisation and worked against the State’s interest by pushing the cooperative sector on the path of destruction,” he said.

He added that several RSS workers were disillusioned with its leadership after outsiders with considerable wealth and influence had made their way to positions of authority in recent times.

Mr. Nagappan claimed that discontent was brewing among workers of the RSS and BJP and around 150 such persons had expressed willingness to join CPI(M). A grand reception will be accorded to them at a function in Thiruvananthapuram next month.

Pointing out that party had not promised Mr. Padmakumar any positions, Mr. Nagappan said discussions were on to grant him formal membership to the party. CPI(M) district secretariat member C. Ajayakumar was participated in the press meet.