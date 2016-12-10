Security issue: CM cancels programme in Bhopal

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday did not attend a function organised by Malayali organisations in Bhopal after the police official escorting him cautioned him about the possibility of demonstrations near the venue.

Mr. Vijayan, who was in Bhopal to attend the national conference of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association, was on his way to attend a reception jointly organised by the United Malayali Association, Bhopal Malayali Association, and the South Bhopal Malayali Samajam at the Bhopal School of Social Science.

When his car reached halfway, the police official escorting him informed about the possibility of a demonstration at the venue and the Superintendent of Police’s suggestion that he cancel the programme. The official suggested that the Chief Minister was free to take an appropriate decision whether he should attend the meeting or not.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said that Mr. Vijayan took the stand since he was the Chief Minister of another State, he would rather not visit a place if the personnel in charge of his security were to advice against it. The sources said it was not clear who organised the protest. But a PTI report said the protest was organised by RSS activists.

The Chief Minister, however, attended a public meeting held in connection with the AIDWA conference.