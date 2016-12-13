Search for Maoists continues

more-in

Focus is back on the Nilambur forests with the police strengthening their hunt for Maoists in the region. Unlike the past, police officers have begun to selectively provide information about Maoist movements in the Nilambur forests.

When sections of media accept the police versions as true, there are others viewing them with suspicion. Until the killing of two Maoists in an alleged encounter with the police inside the Nilambur forests on November 24, the police had not provided any information to the media about Maoist movements.

The killing of Maoists Kuppu Devarajan and Ajita, alias Kaveri, put the police in the defensive with allegations of fake encounter rising from different quarters. The police said they got solid proof for the arms training and various other activities of Maoists from the pen-drives and other materials seized from a camp inside the forest.

Meanwhile, the search for the ultras continued on Tuesday in the light of the sighting of a small group of alleged Maoists near Pullankode estate.