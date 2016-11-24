Science, shaped by young talents

more-in

10,000-odd students are participating in State school science fair, billed the biggest in Asia

The Kerala School Science Fair, better known as Sasthrolsavam, and billed the largest of its kind in Asia, began here on Thursday. Around 10,000 students from schools across the State will compete in the five-day event. Organised by the Education Department, Sasthrolsavam is a combination of five variants — science fair, maths fair, social science fair, work experience fair, and IT fair.

Thousands of students, parents, and teachers took part in a pageantry held on Thursday, marking the formal launch of the fair. Various folk art forms, shadow puppetry, and percussion performance were the highlights of the pageantry that went around Shoranur town before culminating at the main venue at KVR Higher Secondary School.

Formally inaugurating the fair, Education Minister C. Ravindranath said the LDF government was committed to elevating school education in the State to global standards. Efforts are on to ensure better infrastructure for government schools, apart from improving the quality of teaching.

Mr. Ravindranath urged the young science talents to come out with research models which will benefit society. The government will support young researchers in their pursuit of innovation, he said. P.K. Sasi, MLA, presided over the inaugural session. V.T. Balram and N. Shamsudheen, MLAs; municipal chairperson V. Vimala; and Director of Public Instruction K.V. Mohankumar addressed the inaugural session.

While Palakkad district maintained lead on the inaugural day at the fair, Wayanad district came second. In maths fair, Kozhikode maintained lead while Thiuruvananthapuram occupied the second slot. Schools at Shoranur, Vadanamkurissi, and Vaniyamkulam are hosting the fete.

There are competitions in 264 events. The vocational expo will provide a venue to the participants to exhibit and sell their products. Students winning A, B and C grades at the fair will be entitled for grace marks, cash awards, and trophies. Forty recruiting agencies are taking part in a job fair being held as part of the event. The event will be plastic-free, said the organisers.