School arts festival tofollow green protocol

The 57th State School Arts Festival scheduled to begin here on January 16 will be held in compliance with green protocol.

The week-long event, which will conclude on January 22, will be held at venues named after major rivers of the State to highlight the message of water conservation at a time when the State is anticipating a drought-like situation, the organisers said here on Thursday.

Programme committee convener K.C. Rajan said at a function to release the programmes of the State school festival that the 20 venues of the event were being named after major rivers to drive home the message of water conservation. The main venue at Police Maidan would be named ‘Nila,’ which would witness the inaugural function.

Though the event, which is viewed as the biggest art festival in Asia, would conclude on January 22, the organisers said they were planning to complete the competitions on January 21 itself so that the closing ceremony could be set apart for distribution of prizes.

They said the schedule of programmes was prepared to accommodate a large number of appeals that often upset the time management of the festival. The programme was planned to ensure that competitions ended by 11 p.m. every day, they said.

All the venues here are within two-kilometre distance. Various subcommittees for holding the event were formed. The programme schedule was released by Additional Director of Public Instruction Jessy Joseph by handing over a copy to Kannur Press Club president K.T. Sasi.