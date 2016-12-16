Saritha, Biju get three-year jail term

more-in

The Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday awarded three years imprisonment to Saritha S. Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, both accused in a solar cheating case.

This was the first case registered soon after the solar scam had surfaced.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sajjad, an NRI, against the accused for cheating him to the tune of Rs.45.50 lakh. The court acquitted other accused actor Shalu Menon, her mother and another person for want of evidence. The court found that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

Saritha and Biju were convicted under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC and slapped a fine of Rs.10,000 on them.

The complaint was that Saritha and Biju had collected money from him on the promise of assisting him in setting up a power plant at Mudikkal and also investing in the wind mills in Tamil Nadu.

They were charged with the offences under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and under 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Shalu Menon and Kala Devi, her mother, were charged with aiding the accused, the allegation against another acquitted accused Manimon was that he had handed over fake identity cards to Saritha and Biju.