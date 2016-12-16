Saritha, Biju get 3-year jail term

more-in

The Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday awarded three years imprisonment to Saritha S. Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, both accused in a solar cheating case.

This was the first case registered soon after the solar scam had surfaced.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sajjad, an NRI, against the accused for cheating him of Rs.45.50 lakh.

The court acquitted other accused actor Shalu Menon, her mother and another person for want of proof.

The court found that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

Saritha and Biju were convicted under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and slapped on them a fine of Rs.10,000.

The complaint was that Saritha and Biju had collected money from him on the promise of assisting him in setting up a power plant at Mudikkal and also investing in windmills in Tamil Nadu.

While Shalu Menon and Kala Devi, her mother, were charged with aiding the accused, the allegation against Manimon, another acquitted, was that he had handed over fake identity cards to Saritha and Biju.