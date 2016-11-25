Samithy to launch stir against airport plan

more-in

The Bhoo-Adhikaara Samrakshana Samithy headed by M. Geethanandan will launch an agitation against what they termed the move to protect the land mafia by the government through construction of an airport in plantations.

According to Mr. Geethanandan, the move to construct an airport at the disputed plantations at Cheruvally and Laha was just a ploy to keep the lakhs of landless out of their legitimate right to have land. The Samithy would launch a state-wide struggle brining together the dalit, Adivasi, plantation and farm workers who are being confined to caste-based colonies and apartments, he said.

The housing programme now being implemented will only help increase the number of caste-based colonies, he said and added that the struggle would raise the slogan of ‘Repeal the Kerala model and Demolish the Caste based colonies’.

He said a “Chalo Thiruvananthapuram” agitation will be launched soon. A meeting of all like-minded people will be convened in Eranakulam on December 11 to finalise the agitation which will commence on January 26.

The mutation of the Cheruvally estate was cancelled way back in 2008, he said and pointed out that the move to have an airport on the land will only help regularise the ownership.

He also pointed out that the present move was to sabotage the Rajamanikyam Report which had called for taking back the nearly 5 lakh acres of land unauthorisedly held by the land mafia through illegal documentation.