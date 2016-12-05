Sabarimala under tight security cover, IAF begins aerial surveillance

more-in

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday began low-level aerial reconnaissance and surveillance over the sacred grove of Sabarimala situated in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in view of the Intelligence reports on a possible extremist strike.

The State Police have also started aerial surveillance using drones at the holy hillock. The Kerala Police and the Central Forces had strengthened security at Sabarimala from Sunday in the wake of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya which falls on Tuesday.

Tracking pilgrim flow

According to P.K. Madhu, Police Special Officer at Sannidhanam, the police were tracking the pilgrim flow to the holy hillock.

Certain restrictions are in force at the Sannidhanam after the closure of the temple from Sunday evening. The pilgrim flow to the holy hillock was moderate to heavy in the past 24 hours, Mr. Madhu told The Hindu. He said armed security guards, including commandos of the Rapid Action Force attached to the Central Reserve Police Force, have been deployed at various key points in the close vicinity of the Ayyappa temple, Malikappuram Bhagavathy temple at the Sannidhanam and on the Pampa Ganapati temple premises at the foothills.

The RAF as well as the commandos of the Kerala Police are keeping strict vigil on the the Ayyappa Temple premises.

People entering the temple precincts are being subjected thorough security check with the help of metal detectors, explosive detectors, and X-ray scanners. Those entering the Sannidhanam and the temple premises have to pass through door-framed metal detectors kept at all entry points.

The police have installed 360-degree close-circuit cameras at various strategic points for monitoring the movements of the people on the trekking path as well as various other parts of Sannidhanam from the Police Control Room.

Restrictions

The pilgrims are restrained from directly throwing the broken pieces of coconuts into the large fireplace (Aazhi) at the Lower Tirumuttom.

Instead, they may leave the coconut pieces at a space specified near the fireplace for the workers deployed by the temple devaswom to put it into the Aazhi.

Pilgrims have been advised not to take mobile phones, knifes or a any weapon-like objects, and bags to the temple premises. Pilgrims will not be permitted to open the Irumudikkettu at the Sopanam or its surrounding areas.

Steps have also been taken to check ghee and flowers being brought for abhishekom.