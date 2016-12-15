SNC-Lavalin casehearing from Jan. 4

more-in

The Kerala High Court will start hearing from January 4, 2017, on a revision petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court verdict discharging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six others from the SNC-Lavalin corruption case.

The CBI case was that Mr. Vijayan, while serving as Electricity Minister from May 1996 to October 1998, along with the other accused, hatched a criminal conspiracy to award the supply contract for the renovation and modernisation of the Pallivasal, Sengulam, and Panniar hydroelectric projects to SNC-Lavalin at an exorbitant cost.

The CBI further alleged that Kerala State Electricity Board had entered into a memorandum of understanding without inviting tenders, violating rules and regulations.

The special court, while discharging Mr. Vijayan and others, had held that the CBI was not able to prove that any of the accused gained “pecuniary advantage” while awarding the contract to SNC-Lavalin, a Canadian company.

In its revision petition, the CBI argued that by discharging Mr. Vijayan and extending the benefit of the discharge order to the other accused, who had not even filed discharge petitions, the special court had abused its authority. The special court had erred by considering “irrelevant factors.”