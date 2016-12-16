SHRC comes to theaid of football fans

more-in

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday came to the rescue of football fans.

It has been beset by complaints that organisers of the Indian Super League (ISL), a professional football competition, were taxing fans who bought tickets for league matches.

Packaged drinking water, soft drinks, and refreshment were sold to fans at rates several fold higher than the maximum retail price. The quality of the food and beverages was highly suspect. The contents often did not match the quantity mentioned on the label.

Acting chairman P. Mohandas ordered the organisers to provide drinking water free to spectators who arrive for the ISL final in Kochi on December 18. He directed the municipal Corporation and Food Safety and Legal Metrology officials to ensure that food and beverages were sold at MRP in the stadium.

Kochi Corporation councillor Thampi Subramaniam had moved the forum stating that the ISL organisers, who raked in huge profits from the sale of tickets, broadcast rights, and sponsorship brazenly violated the human rights of football fans.